High Court Bar Association Hyderabad Issues Schedule For Upcoming Elections-2025
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 10:57 PM
The High Court Bar Association, Hyderabad, has issued the schedule for its upcoming elections for the year 2025
The election process will begin on March 10, 2025, with the issuance and submission of nomination forms, till March 13, 2025 ( Between 9-30 am to 3-00 pm)
List of contesting candidates will be displayed on 13-3- 2025 ( Thursday) by 4 pm, Scrutiny of Nomination forms will be completed on 15-3-2025 ( Saturday) at 11:00 am. and list of Eligible Candidates will be displayed on the same day at 5 pm.
Candidates can withdraw their nomination forms on 18-3-2025 ( Thursday) Between 9 am to 3 pm while final list of Contesting Candidates will be declared on 18-3-2025 ( Tuesday) by 3.30 pm
Polling will be held on Saturday 19th April 2025 in the premises of High Court Building of Hyderabad between 9 am to 5 pm for the post of President, Vice-President, General Secretary, Treasurer, library secretary, Joint Secretary, Seven Members MMC as per notification of Pakistan Bar Council.
