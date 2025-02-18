Open Menu

High Court Bar Association Hyderabad Issues Schedule For Upcoming Elections-2025

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 10:57 PM

High Court Bar association Hyderabad issues schedule for upcoming elections-2025

The High Court Bar Association, Hyderabad, has issued the schedule for its upcoming elections for the year 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The High Court Bar Association, Hyderabad, has issued the schedule for its upcoming elections for the year 2025.

The election process will begin on March 10, 2025, with the issuance and submission of nomination forms, till March 13, 2025 ( Between 9-30 am to 3-00 pm)

List of contesting candidates will be displayed on 13-3- 2025 ( Thursday) by 4 pm, Scrutiny of Nomination forms will be completed on 15-3-2025 ( Saturday) at 11:00 am. and list of Eligible Candidates will be displayed on the same day at 5 pm.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination forms on 18-3-2025 ( Thursday) Between 9 am to 3 pm while final list of Contesting Candidates will be declared on 18-3-2025 ( Tuesday) by 3.30 pm

Polling will be held on Saturday 19th April 2025 in the premises of High Court Building of Hyderabad between 9 am to 5 pm for the post of President, Vice-President, General Secretary, Treasurer, library secretary, Joint Secretary, Seven Members MMC as per notification of Pakistan Bar Council.

Recent Stories

Balochistan Police appoints Shoaib Zehri as honora ..

Balochistan Police appoints Shoaib Zehri as honorary DSP, Goodwill Ambassador

1 minute ago
 Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link Int ..

Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link International

14 minutes ago
 Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cri ..

Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament

6 minutes ago
 KP police honors brave officers for counter-terror ..

KP police honors brave officers for counter-terrorism efforts

6 minutes ago
 FM's of Pakistan & China discuss range of issues, ..

FM's of Pakistan & China discuss range of issues, including global and regional

6 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan feli ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Japanese emperor on hi ..

6 minutes ago
Kamber police arrest 6 outlaws:recovered bikes, al ..

Kamber police arrest 6 outlaws:recovered bikes, alcohol bottles, phones

2 minutes ago
 ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secur ..

ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..

29 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Han ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..

29 minutes ago
 High Court Bar association Hyderabad issues schedu ..

High Court Bar association Hyderabad issues schedule for upcoming elections-2025

2 minutes ago
 'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched ..

'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..

44 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Kore ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan