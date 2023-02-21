High Court Bar Association to host poetry sitting for literature lovers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi and Lawyers' Literary Organization "Bazam-e-Tarveej Sukhan" are set to hold a poetry sitting on Wednesday at the Auditorium of the High Court Bar Association in Rawalpindi.

According to the organisers, the poetry sitting (Mushaira) will be presided over by Anjum Saleemi, a renowned poet and literary figure.

The event will also feature Rana Saeed Doshi and Abdul Qadir Tabban as special guests.

A number of prominent poets are expected to participate in the event, including Abdur Rehman Kashif, Aqeel Shah, Dr Aziz Faisal, Abid Maroof Mughal, Ahmed Idress, Riffat Waheed, Faqih Haider, Touqeer Elahi Minhas, and Malik Asif Nawaz.

The event is expected to attract a large audience of poetry lovers and literary enthusiasts from across the city.

The poetry sitting is an important event and a platform for poets to showcase their literary talents for centuries.