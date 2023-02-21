UrduPoint.com

High Court Bar Association To Host Poetry Sitting For Literature Lovers

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 03:50 PM

High Court Bar Association to host poetry sitting for literature lovers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi and Lawyers' Literary Organization "Bazam-e-Tarveej Sukhan" are set to hold a poetry sitting on Wednesday at the Auditorium of the High Court Bar Association in Rawalpindi.

According to the organisers, the poetry sitting (Mushaira) will be presided over by Anjum Saleemi, a renowned poet and literary figure.

The event will also feature Rana Saeed Doshi and Abdul Qadir Tabban as special guests.

A number of prominent poets are expected to participate in the event, including Abdur Rehman Kashif, Aqeel Shah, Dr Aziz Faisal, Abid Maroof Mughal, Ahmed Idress, Riffat Waheed, Faqih Haider, Touqeer Elahi Minhas, and Malik Asif Nawaz.

The event is expected to attract a large audience of poetry lovers and literary enthusiasts from across the city.

The poetry sitting is an important event and a platform for poets to showcase their literary talents for centuries.

Related Topics

Lawyers Rawalpindi Abdur Rehman Event From Court Love

Recent Stories

PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader a ..

PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader ahead of NAB Chief’s selectio ..

12 minutes ago
 Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

35 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss w ..

FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss ways to strengthen parliamentar ..

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to M ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to Makkah Project soon

48 minutes ago
 realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphon ..

Realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphone Charging Record and Offers F ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical tra ..

UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical training for Syrian Civil Defence ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.