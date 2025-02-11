Open Menu

High Court Bar Elections To Be Held On Feb 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 08:45 PM

High Court Bar elections to be held on Feb 22

The Election Board has issued the election schedule for the High Court Bar Association, Rawalpindi elections for the year 2025-26

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Election board has issued the election schedule for the High Court Bar Association, Rawalpindi elections for the year 2025-26.

According to the schedule, polling will be held on February 22 in which more than 5,500 male and female lawyers from across the division will choose their leadership for the coming year.

Election Board Chairman, Tanveer Iqbal Khan informed that the nomination papers will be collected on Wednesday.

The scrutiny of papers will be done on February 13, while the process of objections to nomination papers and return of papers will be completed on February 14. The final list of candidates will be issued on the same day.

The projection meeting of the candidates will be held on February 20, while the polling will be held on February 22 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police to host World Rescue Challenge 2027

Dubai Police to host World Rescue Challenge 2027

1 minute ago
 UAE to launch National Cybersecurity Strategy

UAE to launch National Cybersecurity Strategy

2 minutes ago
 Special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Kh ..

Special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation ca ..

11 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on hi ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on his appointment as Lebanon's Pri ..

17 minutes ago
 National polio immunization drive concludes

National polio immunization drive concludes

1 minute ago
 High Court Bar elections to be held on Feb 22

High Court Bar elections to be held on Feb 22

1 minute ago
One nabbed for making fake call on helpline 15

One nabbed for making fake call on helpline 15

1 minute ago
 District Quality Control Board (DQCB) refers 18 dr ..

District Quality Control Board (DQCB) refers 18 drug cases to court

1 minute ago
 Co-curricular activities vital for refurbishing st ..

Co-curricular activities vital for refurbishing students’ skills: Dr Sarwar

39 seconds ago
 Our partnership with UAE strategic, growing, Polis ..

Our partnership with UAE strategic, growing, Polish President tells WAM

32 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan echoes Pakistan's concerns regarding Af ..

Uzbekistan echoes Pakistan's concerns regarding Afghanistan

8 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, Sri Lankan President discuss ways to b ..

PM Shehbaz, Sri Lankan President discuss ways to boost bilateral ties

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan