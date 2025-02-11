High Court Bar Elections To Be Held On Feb 22
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 08:45 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Election board has issued the election schedule for the High Court Bar Association, Rawalpindi elections for the year 2025-26.
According to the schedule, polling will be held on February 22 in which more than 5,500 male and female lawyers from across the division will choose their leadership for the coming year.
Election Board Chairman, Tanveer Iqbal Khan informed that the nomination papers will be collected on Wednesday.
The scrutiny of papers will be done on February 13, while the process of objections to nomination papers and return of papers will be completed on February 14. The final list of candidates will be issued on the same day.
The projection meeting of the candidates will be held on February 20, while the polling will be held on February 22 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
