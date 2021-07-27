UrduPoint.com
High Court Bar To Arrange 'Quran Khwani' For Justice (r) Moosa Leghari On July 29

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 09:01 PM

High Court Bar to arrange 'Quran Khwani' for Justice (r) Moosa Leghari on July 29

The Executive Committee of High Court Bar Association Hyderabad has decided to arrange Quran Khwani and Dua for departed soul of Justice (R) Moosa K Leghari on Thursday (July 29).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Executive Committee of High Court Bar Association Hyderabad has decided to arrange Quran Khwani and Dua for departed soul of Justice (R) Moosa K Leghari on Thursday (July 29).

According to the president High Court Bar Association Hyderabad Ishrat Ali Lohar "Quran Khwani and Dua" will be held at about 11:00 a.

m. on Thursday at High Court Bar Room.

He appealed to all the learned advocates to attend the Dua for senior advocate and Justice (R) Moosa K Leghari (late).

