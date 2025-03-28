High Court Bar urges judiciary to waive experience requirement for civil judge appointments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The legal fraternity has urged the judiciary to waive the compulsory requirement of 2-year experience of legal practice to become eligible to apply for the post of Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate.

In a letter addressed to Chief Justice Sindh High Court on Thursday the SHC Bar Association Hyderabad chapter's President advocate Ayaz Hussain Tunio and advocate Irfan Ali Bughio pleaded for opening doors for fresh law graduates for the said appointments.

"We understand that the legal practice is valuable but this requirement prevents many capable and hardworking young law graduates from joining the judiciary," they contended.

The SHCBA's office bearers maintained that in some parts of Pakistan and in many foreign countries fresh law graduates are allowed the opportunity to apply for the said posts without possessing the experience in question.

"We urge the honourable court to reconsider this rule and allow the outstanding fresh graduates to compete for these positions," they said.

Tunio and Bughio believed that such a relaxation would also help fill the vacant positions of judges in the province besides ensuring speedy justice for the people.