High Court Circuit Bench Commenced Its Operations In Mirpurkhas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The honorable Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmad Ali Sheikh, on Monday inaugurated the Circuit Bench in District Court Mirpurkhas.

Justice Umar Siyal and Registrar Sohail Ahmad Jatoi of the Mirpurkhas High Court Circuit Bench attended the event and planted seedlings in the courtyard as a mark of growth and progress.

The event marked not only the establishment of the Circuit Bench but also laid the foundation stone for the sprawling 12-acre District Sessions Judge House. The complex will encompass the annex and judges' rest houses, providing a comprehensive judicial infrastructure.

DIG Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Ali Mehar, Divisional Commissioner Shafiq Mahesar, and care-taker SSP AIjaz Sheikh along with other officers were present in the ceremony.

Embracing this historic occasion, the legal fraternity demonstrated their unity and enthusiasm.

High Court Bar Mirpurkhas President and Supreme Court Executive Committee member Advocate Jan Ali Junejo, along with High Court Bar General Secretary Advocate Haji Qalandar Buksh Laghari and member Sindh Bar Council Advocate Sher Muhammad Wassan, marked their presence.

Notably, the District Bar Association hosted a dinner in honor of Chief Justice Justice Ahmad Ali H. Shaikh, attended by Justice Umer Siyal and numerous dignitaries.

