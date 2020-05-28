UrduPoint.com
High Court Dismisses Mian Abdul Qayoom Bail Appeal In IoK

Thu 28th May 2020

The high court on Thursday dismissed the appeal of President of High Court Bar Association (HCBA), Mian Abdul Qayoom, seeking revocation of his illegal detention under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA), in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The high court on Thursday dismissed the appeal of President of High Court Bar Association (HCBA), Mian Abdul Qayoom, seeking revocation of his illegal detention under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA), in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a 57-page judgment, the court of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul upheld the illegal detention of Mian Abdul Qayoom, under the PSA.

Dismissing the Letter Patent Appeal (LPA) of the HCBA president, the judges remarked that principally saying, they had taken note of the judgments of the Indian Supreme Court, cited by the bar and endeavored to abide by what courts were ordained to do.

The court upheld the detention order on the basis that grounds were not stale but proximate.

The high court had reserved the decision on the plea by Mian Qayoom against the single bench order, which had dismissed his plea against the PSA detention. The proceeding was conducted through videoconferencing.

Mian Abdul Qayoom was booked under draconian law, PSA in August, last year. After his detention, he was initially lodged in Central Jail Srinagar where from he was shifted to Agra jail in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

He was, then, shifted to Delhi's Tihar Jail after he suffered a heart attack in Agra jail.

