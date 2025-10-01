Open Menu

High Court Judges Weigh Resignation Over Pension Eligibility

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2025 | 11:15 AM

High court judges weigh resignation over pension eligibility

Some High Court judges are considering resigning but plan to wait until completing five years of service to secure pension and post-retirement benefits, amid growing speculation of resignations after the 26th Amendment.

ISLAMABAD :(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct,1st , 2025) Sources have revealed that some judges of the High Court are considering resigning from their posts but will only do so once they complete the minimum service required to secure lifetime pension and post-retirement benefits for themselves and their families.

According to insiders, the judges are closely monitoring their service duration to ensure they complete at least five years before stepping down. Under a recent Supreme Court ruling, High Court judges are only eligible for pensions and related benefits if they have served for a minimum of five years. Resigning before that period would mean forfeiting these entitlements.

Sources further disclosed that judges contemplating early retirement have consulted senior judicial administration officials to determine whether any precedent exists for receiving pension without completing the five-year requirement.

They were informed of one such case involving a judge who had served extensively in the district judiciary before elevation to the High Court, and his overall judicial service was considered in granting benefits. However, officials clarified that such an exception does not apply to judges directly appointed from the bar or other avenues without prior judicial service.

This development comes amid growing speculation about potential resignations in the superior judiciary following the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment. While no judge has formally resigned yet, sources suggest that some may step down in the coming months, particularly those nearing the five-year service mark.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Superior May From Court

Recent Stories

High court judges weigh resignation over pension e ..

High court judges weigh resignation over pension eligibility

6 minutes ago
 High court judges weigh resignation over pension e ..

High court judges weigh resignation over pension eligibility

17 minutes ago
 Mild earthquake jolts Karachi

Mild earthquake jolts Karachi

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2025

3 hours ago
 New spell of rains forecast from Oct 4

New spell of rains forecast from Oct 4

11 hours ago
Dar says Muslim nations including Pakistan united ..

Dar says Muslim nations including Pakistan united on Gaza issue; calls 20-point ..

12 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugur ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates Centre of Excellence for ..

12 hours ago
 Flood survey underway on Chief Minister Punjab Mar ..

Flood survey underway on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directions

12 hours ago
 44th National Kabaddi Championship from October 1

44th National Kabaddi Championship from October 1

12 hours ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) professor susp ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) professor suspended over harassment, assault ..

12 hours ago
 SFA seals ice cream, limca shop over hygiene viola ..

SFA seals ice cream, limca shop over hygiene violations, Rs100,000 fine imposed

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan