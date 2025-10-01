High court judges weigh resignation over pension eligibility

(@Abdulla99267510)

Some High Court judges are considering resigning but plan to wait until completing five years of service to secure pension and post-retirement benefits, amid growing speculation of resignations after the 26th Amendment.

ISLAMABAD :(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct,1st , 2025) Sources have revealed that some judges of the High Court are considering resigning from their posts but will only do so once they complete the minimum service required to secure lifetime pension and post-retirement benefits for themselves and their families.

According to insiders, the judges are closely monitoring their service duration to ensure they complete at least five years before stepping down. Under a recent Supreme Court ruling, High Court judges are only eligible for pensions and related benefits if they have served for a minimum of five years. Resigning before that period would mean forfeiting these entitlements.

Sources further disclosed that judges contemplating early retirement have consulted senior judicial administration officials to determine whether any precedent exists for receiving pension without completing the five-year requirement.

They were informed of one such case involving a judge who had served extensively in the district judiciary before elevation to the High Court, and his overall judicial service was considered in granting benefits. However, officials clarified that such an exception does not apply to judges directly appointed from the bar or other avenues without prior judicial service.

This development comes amid growing speculation about potential resignations in the superior judiciary following the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment. While no judge has formally resigned yet, sources suggest that some may step down in the coming months, particularly those nearing the five-year service mark.