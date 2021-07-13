High courts can’t hear employment cases: SC  

, ,

(@fidahassanain)

The judgement said according to the law, only the service tribunal had the jurisdiction to hear cases about employment. It directed the high court to keep in view its scope of jurisdiction in the light of Article 212.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2021) The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the high courts had no jurisdiction to hear cases pertaining to employment.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah announced the verdict after hearing a case pertaining to promotion of BSP-20 officer Shamim Usman. She was serving at Services and General Administration department.

In a five-page judgment, the SC held that as per Article 212 of the Constitution, the high court could not hear cases pertaining to employment.

The judgement said according to the law, only the service tribunal had the jurisdiction to hear cases about employment.

It directed the high court to keep in view its scope of jurisdiction in the light of Article 212.

The Supreme Court declared the Lahore High Court decision regarding Ms Usman’s promotion to grade 20 null and void. The apex court said that the LHC judgement was unconstitutional and ultra vires.

The judgement observed that Ms Usman filed her petition in the high court instead of filing it in the service tribunal.

The apex court had allowed the Punjab government’s appeal against the LHC decision regarding Ms Usman’s promotion to grade 20.