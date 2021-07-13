UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Courts Can’t Hear Employment Cases: SC

, ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 31 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 02:33 PM

High courts can’t hear employment cases: SC  

The judgement said according to the law, only the service tribunal had the jurisdiction to hear cases about employment. It directed the high court to keep in view its scope of jurisdiction in the light of Article 212.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2021) The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the high courts had no jurisdiction to hear cases pertaining to employment.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah announced the verdict after hearing a case pertaining to promotion of BSP-20 officer Shamim Usman. She was serving at Services and General Administration department.

In a five-page judgment, the SC held that as per Article 212 of the Constitution, the high court could not hear cases pertaining to employment.

The judgement said according to the law, only the service tribunal had the jurisdiction to hear cases about employment.

It directed the high court to keep in view its scope of jurisdiction in the light of Article 212.

The Supreme Court declared the Lahore High Court decision regarding Ms Usman’s promotion to grade 20 null and void. The apex court said that the LHC judgement was unconstitutional and ultra vires.

The judgement observed that Ms Usman filed her petition in the high court instead of filing it in the service tribunal.

The apex court had allowed the Punjab government’s appeal against the LHC decision regarding Ms Usman’s promotion to grade 20.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Lahore High Court Punjab Court Employment

Recent Stories

Cotton futures close higher

7 minutes ago

Russian Direct Investment Fund Expects WHO's Appro ..

7 minutes ago

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4757 against USD Tue ..

9 minutes ago

Myanmar junta hits Suu Kyi with more corruption ch ..

9 minutes ago

Over 28.6 Million Russians Received COVID-19 Vacci ..

9 minutes ago

Ethiopia, Russia Sign Military Cooperation Agreeme ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.