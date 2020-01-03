High demand of steaming 'Hot cup of Tea' adds more charm in cold nights

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :As winters in full swing, steaming hot chai adds more charm in winter cold nights to enjoy friends and family gatherings, with its increasing demand among citizens.

Tea is traditionally used as common beverage in almost all over the world including Pakistan which has become a favorite source of entertainment in the society but its demand usually rises in cold season.

The tea-stalls, colloquially referred to as chai dhaba have replaced the famous cafes in modern cities that once served as the courtyard of literary activities, political debates and for friends get together, a report aired by a private news channel said.

According to restaurants and small Traditional Tea dhabas, these tea hotels still have a special place Pakistani culture and serve the purpose of both entertainment and passing time and during the season of winter these places witnessing huge number of customers and doing roaring businesses.

A group of boys while enjoying tea in small hotel commented that this is impossible that you are visiting to your friend or family gatherings and someone does not offer you a cup of tea.

Our cold nights are incomplete without a cup of tea and especially with friend gatherings, said Ahmad Yousaf. Sellers also claimed cold nights, apart from other winter special food sales, the demand of traditional variety of Tea on rise among citizens.

Tea is not only a soft drink in Pakistan but there are the feelings of hospitality behind it, said Haniya Umair.

A youngster with cheering mood said, Tea cup with gossips of friends always a good idea in winters and besides keeping your hands warm, a lovely cup of tea will nurture your body and soul.

Tea with family and friends become a routine for citizens and there is a crave for tea during winter and it's hard to resist.

A stall holder also said winter is the best time for us to earn money and giving best opportunity for the friends to enjoy gossips which makes them happy.

Tea-making always a profitable business but winters are best season for getting their handsome incomes.

Tea stalls , shops and restaurants are attracting citizens to enjoy cold nights, said another seller.

In Pakistan, the best way to beat the winter chills is a hot cup of tea, said a Bushra Akram.

Hot tea is my most favorite and i have it with my friends daily after my office timings during the whole nights of winter season, said Kashan Mukhtar.

A shopkeeper selling special Gur wali Chai said jaggery tea is also among the favorite hot drinks in Islamabad during winter.

A customer at the shop with a group of friends commented, i love winter season because of tempting taste of tea and It becomes difficult to avoid having it in the winters.