High density farming bring high economic returns to small farmers: Saqib Ateel

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary South Punjab Saqib Ateel on Tuesday said high density organic orchard was a revolutionary step and it should be introduced as prototype to facilitate the small farmers.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday. He stated that the farmers could earn Rs 0.8 to 1 million from one acre after adopting a high density organic orchard. About 67 percent farmers own nearly 3 acres. In high density fruit plants, the economic returns were high, he noted.

The agriculture department's experts informed that 650 saplings of guava, pomegranate, lemon, potato, peach, date and mango were planted at an acre in Bahawalpur.

Similarly, garlic, onion, carrot, turnip were also grown in the same field. Apart from this, two other farms in Crore Lal Aisan and Vehari were introduced as samples. Vegetable and fruit trees were planted in the same way. They noted that substantial profit was obtained. The fruit trees would start offering fruits within the next two years, they stated, adding the fields were managed with the help of bio-fertilizers and bio-pesticides.

The secretary directed the staff to compile details of expenditures and highlighted that the high density farming would help earn reasonable profit.