High density plantation vital to gain more productivity: Director CCRI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Mahmood said that promotion of high density cotton plantation was of vital importance to enhance productivity.

In a message to farmers, he stated that the farmers should focus on high density cotton as it would not only help reduce climate change factors but also enhance income of the farmers. High density cotton could also be picked by an especially designed machine. About the procedure, he stated that the number of plants per acre should be kept at 40,000.

Plant-to-plant space is kept at 4 inch and row-to-row space is kept at two and a half feet.

The high density cotton crop period consisted of four months. Enumerating the merits, he stated that it would reduce input cost and enhance profit margin. The cotton is planted soon after wheat harvest, he added. He also stated that CCRI was ready to provide consultancy to farmers who were interested in high density plantation.