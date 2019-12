High, district court bars Bahawalpur present commemorative shield to CJP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa was presented a commemorative shield by Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi at a dinner hosted at former's honour on Sunday.

Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram, High Court Bar Bahawalpur President Nadeem Iqbal Chaudhry, General Secretary Ayaz Kulyar, District Bar Bahawalpur President Mian Muhammad Azhar, General Secretary Sheeraz Bari and other lawyers and judges were also present on the occasion.

The CJP presented shields to the officers and lawyers of Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench including Senior Additional Registrar Chaudhry Anwaar-ul-Haq, Research Officer Javed Khan, High Court Bar Bahawalpur President Nadeem Iqbal Chaudhry, General Secretary Ayaz Kulyar, District Bar Bahawalpur President Mian Muhammad Azhar, General Secretary Sheeraz Bari and others.