High Expectations, Communication Gaps Ruin Marriages: Psychologist
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Psychologist and CEO of Psych Affinity, Kiran Aamir Tuesday said that clashes were normal part of any marriage, but most marital troubles stem from unrealistic expectations and poor communication.
Talking to APP on Sunday, she said love marriages often see more conflicts as partners assume they already had perfect compatibility and understanding she said that such partners expect perfection without discussing their expectations.
Explaining the first red flag in the marital relationship, she said dissatisfaction with oneself, one’s partner or the relationship was the initial marker.
“Behavioral changes like constant quietness, frequent quarrels, excessive complaining or difficulty expressing feelings are clear indicators that something is wrong”, she maintained.
Not all conflicts are bad, Kiran said adding, “If minor clashes bring partners closer, they’re healthy but if they create distance, it’s time to address the issues”.
The psychologist explained the evolution of marriage over time and said that marriage has shifted from an economic arrangement to a romantic partnership. “With more women becoming financially independent, marriage now revolves around companionship, intimacy and mutual support during tough times”, she highlighted.
Kiran stressed that mediation in relationships should only happen with mutual consent and couples should consult someone who is objective and understands their lifestyle.
When it comes to professional counselling, she clarified that psychologists don’t make decisions for their clients instead, they help couples explore conflicts from new perspectives and empathize with each other.
“Most people seek help because they want to stay together but can’t resolve their issues alone,” she said and warned that therapy can’t fix problems if one partner completely lacks the will to work on the relationship.
In cases of deep-rooted issues like ideological differences, personality disorders, abuse, or cheating, Kiran suggested that dissolving the marriage might be the best option. “If the issues can’t be forgiven and are affecting your peace, it’s better to part ways”, she said.
Staying together just for the sake of children, she said, often leads to toxic relationships that negatively impact the kids. The psychologist said that while ending a marriage is painful, it is necessary when growth stops, peace is lost and hurt becomes routine.
She concluded that no marriage is perfect, but it can always be better. She advised that couples should focus on building a relationship that is healthy, communicative and realistic.
/395
Recent Stories
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
High expectations, communication gaps ruin marriages: Psychologist2 minutes ago
-
SAFRON Minister urges UN agencies to fulfill their commitment of shifting Afghan refugees12 minutes ago
-
SAFRON Minister urges UN agencies to fulfill their commitment of shifting Afghan refugees12 minutes ago
-
JKDF discusses deteriorating situation in IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
Mansehra’s Huzaifa Behram receives pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa award22 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons seized32 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews progress on Nara Canal project, aims to boost water supply and reduce losses32 minutes ago
-
PFA imposed over Rs1.2m fine on 41 food points last week42 minutes ago
-
KP government announces 1627 teachers vacancies for Hazara division42 minutes ago
-
Smart WASA project reviewed52 minutes ago
-
Tchoukball Match Series for Women tomorrow52 minutes ago
-
Encroachments cleared for Multan-Vehari dual carriageway project52 minutes ago