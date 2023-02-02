UrduPoint.com

High Explosive Material Used In Police Lines Blast: BDU

Published February 02, 2023

High explosive material used in Police Lines blast: BDU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Thursday continued its investigation into the dreadful Police Lines blast here.

The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) has also compiled and sent its report to the relevant authorities on the nature of the blast. The report asserted that high explosive material was used in the blast in order to cause maximum damage.

It said that so far no clues had been found whether the ball-bearings were used in the explosive device or not.

The report further revealed that no pit was created in the blast, however the final estimation would be made once the debris was removed.

According to official sources, the team was investigating the blast from various angles and recorded statements of the policemen present on the occasion of the deadly blast.

The samples have been sent to the laboratory while statements of the injured were also being recorded.

