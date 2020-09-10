High flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages to stabilise by next week

The high floods at Guddu and Sukkur barrages are likely to drop to low level flood by next midweek, meteorologists at the Flood Forecasting Division told here on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The high floods at Guddu and Sukkur barrages are likely to drop to low level flood by next midweek, meteorologists at the Flood Forecasting Division told here on Thursday.

According to the officers at the Flood Forecasting Division, Guddu Barrage was largely stable on Wednesday night though witnessing high flood levels of 540,000 cusecs.

It is likely to witness a drop in levels by Friday, easing the pressure on the riverine areas.

However, the Sukkur Barrage is likely to take another week to stabilize towards low flood.

On Thursday, medium to high flood (419,000 cusecs) was recorded there, which is likely to achieve high flood from Thursday mid night and continue in the next week.

Meanwhile, the seven gates of Sukkur Barrage were opened after removal of sediments that had kept them blocked posing problems for regulation of water and impeding the water flow. Following the work, traffic on the Sukkur Barrage earlier shut down was allowed.