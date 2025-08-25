High flood expected in River Ravi at Jassar following Indian water release warning:NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A high flood situation is anticipated in River Ravi at Jassar over the next 48 hours, with projected water flows ranging between 80,000 and 125,000 cusecs, following an official warning from India regarding imminent water releases from Madhopur Dam.

The alert has prompted heightened monitoring by the National Disaster Management Authority’s National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC), with emergency services placed on standby to respond to any escalation.

Heavy rains continue across Indian states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, contributing to rising water levels in the upper catchments of River Chenab—particularly in the Jammu Tawi and Manawar Tawi streams.

At Head Marala, water flow in River Chenab is expected to surge between 150,000 and 200,000 cusecs, reaching medium to high flood levels. Meanwhile, River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala may experience a very high flood, with flows projected between 190,000 and 220,000 cusecs.

In line with the Prime Minister’s directives, NDMA is conducting high-level monsoon review meetings daily. NEOC continues to monitor the evolving situation using all available resources.

NDMA is also extending necessary support to relevant institutions to ensure timely and proactive measures in anticipation of any potential emergency.