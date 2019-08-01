UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Flood Level At River Chenab; No Losses Reported: NDMA

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 09:10 PM

High flood level at River Chenab; no losses reported: NDMA

A high flood level has been recorded at River Chenab at Marala of 219,041 cusecs due to rains in Upper Catchment areas along River Jammu Tawi where no damages have been reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :A high flood level has been recorded at River Chenab at Marala of 219,041 cusecs due to rains in Upper Catchment areas along River Jammu Tawi where no damages have been reported.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) daily Monsoon situation report's weather forecast for next 24 hours scattered to widespread thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls and one or two very heavy falls was expected over Upper Catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej alongwith, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur Divisions.

However, scattered thunderstorm and rain of moderate intensity was also expected over Upper Catchment of River Indus alongwith Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, D.I. Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal and D.G. Khan Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm and rain was expected over East Balochistan and Multan Divisions where wet spell was likely to decrease, it added.

The report mentioned that there was nothing critical occurred to report in the Federal capital. The situation observed 1 August said Nullah Lai was recorded 15.5 ft (Pre-Alert Level) at Katarian and 14.

5 (Alert Level) at Gawalmandi due to rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on 31 July noted that due to heavy rains 2 houses had collapsed in District Bajour, resulting 1 dead, 3 injured and 2 houses partially damaged.

In Sindh on 29 � 30 July, due to heavy rains Water ponding was reported in different area of Karachi and Hyderabad where dewatering pumps had been deployed for clearance of water. However, 11 deaths were reported due to electric shocks and wall collapsed incidents.

There was nothing to report in Balochistan and Azad and Jammu Kashmir whereas in Gilgit Baltistan on 30 July, Fairy Meadow Road got blocked due to landslide where clearance work was underway.

The report warned that heavy falls may generate 'Flash Flooding' in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G. Khan Divisions and Kashmir, while Urban Flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad Divisions during Thursday and Friday.

It also underscored possibility of landslide in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir which cannot be ruled out during the period, the report added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Multan Injured Dead Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water Road Alert Lai Jammu Hyderabad Kohat Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Jhelum Malakand May July August Rains Sahiwal

Recent Stories

LDA DG briefs NAB about LDA Avenue-I

26 seconds ago

Gas tariff rates restored for 'tandoors': Mian Asl ..

28 seconds ago

District administration Peshawar arrests managers ..

30 seconds ago

Pak-Qatar family takaful opens another branch

32 seconds ago

Khalilzad, Qureshi discuss Afghan peace process

10 minutes ago

DIG visits Islamabad Traffic Police office, review ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.