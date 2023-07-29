Open Menu

High Flood Lively In River Indus In Next 24-48 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 08:30 PM

High flood lively in River Indus in next 24-48 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur may attain high flood level on Sunday and Monday respectively due to combining effect of downstream discharges from Taunsa and Panjnad.

According to daily FFC report on Saturday, wet spell is likely to decrease during the next 48 hours. However, the prevailing weather situation may result into moderate flash flooding in tributaries of River Kabul & hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division during the next 24 hours.

Flood peaks, presently propagating in the Indus River System, may become violent due to contribution of likely torrential flash flooding. Owing to climate change, localized rainfall extremes causing urban flooding have also become recurrent as experienced during the ongoing monsoon season.

Presently, River Indus is experiencing medium flood in Taunsa-Guddu reach whereas it is in low flood situation at four locations (Tarbela-Kalabagh-Chashma & Sukkur). River Sutlej at Head Suleimanki is also flowing in medium flood with falling trend.

Furthermore, River Chenab at Marala, Ravi in Balloki-Sidhnai Reach and Kabul at Nowshera are flowing in Low Flood. River Jhelum is discharging normal flows.

Tarbela Reservoir has attained water level of 1533.65 feet i.e. 16.35 feet below against its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1225.20 feet (16.80 feet below its MCL: 1242.00 feet).

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Pakistan persists. Seasonal Low lies over North-eastern Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5,000 feet.

For the next 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has forecasted scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with Isolated heavy falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore & Bahawalpur Divisions), upper Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan (Zhob, Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran & Nasirabad Divisions) including the upper catchments of all the major rivers.

