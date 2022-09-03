UrduPoint.com

High Flood Of 560,000 Cusecs To Hit Kotri Barrage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2022 | 01:40 PM

High flood of 560,000 cusecs to hit Kotri Barrage

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :A high flood of 560,000 cusecs will pass through Kotri Barrage today, the Sukkur Barrage control room in-charge said on Saturday, with the undeterred water causing widespread devastation and fatalities in different areas of the country.

Kotri Barrage lies on the Indus River between Jamshoro and Hyderabad in Sindh, where the situation has been bleak ever since the flooding started last month.

Sukkur Barrage was in high flood as the reservoir received flows of 600,000 cusecs of water from Taunsa Barrage, said the official.

He maintained that 29,000 cusecs of water had been added to the reservoir during the past 24 hours.

In view of the expected flood, all the canals originating from the barrage have been closed for an unspecified period, he added.

Flow of 559,998 cusecs was recorded upstream at the Kotri Barrage, while the downstream flow was 559,998 cusecs, said the official.

The high flood was heading towards Kotri Barrage, he added.

As per the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Kotri Barrage had an inflow of 513,669 cusecs upstream and 503,464 cusecs downstream at 6am today.

Nearly 57 people have died in the last 24 hours as floods continue to ravage the country, according to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Of the total figure, 38 alone lost their lives in Sindh, 17 in KP and one each in Balochistan and AJK, said the NDMA.

The overall death toll from the devastating floods, which have affected millions across the country, has crossed the 1,200 mark.

In today's report, the FFD said that River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur is at a high flood level, while at the Taunsa and River Kabul at Nowshera, the level is low.

The FFD also forecast a fresh trough of the westerly wave lying over Northeast Afghanistan and adjoining areas. It added that a weak seasonal low lies over Northeast Balochistan and adjoining areas.

"Moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country at up to 3,000 feet," the division said.

In the next 24 hours, the FFD said scattered thunderstorms/rain of moderate intensity with one or two heavy falls are expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers.

Moderate rainfall is expected in Islamabad, Peshawar, and Rawalpindi Gujranwala, while isolated thunderstorms/rain are expected over Lahore Division.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water Died Hyderabad Rawalpindi Sukkur Gujranwala Nowshera Jamshoro Kotri Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Million

Recent Stories

PM thanks KSA, UAE, CZ over support to flood victi ..

PM thanks KSA, UAE, CZ over support to flood victims

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd September 2022

4 hours ago
 Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Sh ..

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End - Trade Union

13 hours ago
 IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early ..

IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early Next Week

13 hours ago
 'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Ama ..

'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Amazon tribe

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.