High Flood Recorded At Guddu, Sukkur Barrages

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

High flood recorded at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

The water level at Guddu and Sukkur barrages is continuously increasing posing threat to nearby villages

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The water level at Guddu and Sukkur barrages is continuously increasing posing threat to nearby villages.

High flood was declared at Guddu Barrage on Wednesday evening while medium to high flood was recorded at Sukkur Barrage which is likely to increase pressure at the vulnerable dykes.

The authorities had asked the villagers of vulnerable areas to shift to safer places.

The riverside areas of Kashmore and Khairpur were already flooded and evacuation of hundreds of villagers with cattle was underway from there.

More Stories From Pakistan

