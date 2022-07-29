High Flood recorded in river Jindi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Irrigation Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded high flood in Jindi River at Charsadda district and communicated the information with relevant department to take precautionary measures.

According to Daily Flood Report issued by Flood Cell of Irrigation department on Friday, almost all the rivers in KP including Indus, Kabul and Swat are flowing normal except Jindi.

The Jindi river originates from the hills of Malakand Division and merges into Swat river in Charsadda while passing through different villages including Spankharo, Prang Ghar, Palay, Umerzai, Turangzai and Utmanzai.