High flood situation reviewed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Under the joint supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Wasim Hamid Sindhu, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, and District Emergency officer Dr. Hussain Mian, Rescue 1122 made extensive arrangements to tackle the high-level flood situation in the Rivers Chenab and Sutlej.

In District Multan and Tehsil Shujaabad, 17 rescue points have been established along the River Chenab, while in Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala, 7 rescue points have been set up near the River Sutlej.

At these points, 30 boats and 110 rescue personnel have been deployed, who remain fully prepared to assist the public at all times. In Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala, 27 people and 2 animals have so far been shifted to safe locations. Evacuation is also being carried out rapidly from riverside areas of Multan to ensure the protection of lives and property before the flood intensifies.

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu stated that the District administration is in constant coordination with Rescue 1122, and the safety of citizens remained top priority.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the District Administration and rescue workers to avoid any loss of life.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr. Hussain Mian, said that if the situation worsens, the number of rescue points can be increased to ensure a swift and effective response to any emergency. He further explained that announcements are being made to encourage early evacuation, urging citizens to immediately move themselves and their families to safe locations for their protection.

Rescue 1122 Multan and the District Administration reaffirm their commitment to stand by the people at every moment and assured that citizens will not be left alone in this difficult time.