High flooding in Sukkur Barrage

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River has been in high flood at Sukkur barrages, on Thursday and had left hundreds of villages submerged and thousands of people stranded in katcha area.

Indus river had been in high flood at Guddu barrage with the water flow measured 523,000 cusecs and at Sukkur barrage water flow measured 567,000 cusecs.

According to Controller of Sukkur Barrage, Abdul Aziz Soomro, the flow of the river water at Kotri Barrage had been measured 290,000 cusecs. Indus had been in low flood at Kotri Barrage.

All off-taking canals of Kotri, Sukkur, Guddu and Taunsa barrages on Indus River, have been closed over apprehensions of likely breaches due to flooding in the river, said irrigation officer.