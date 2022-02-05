High intensity earthquake jolts KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :A high intensity earthquake jolted the provincial capital and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday morning.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake originated at 9:16 PST was of 5.9 magnitudes at the Richter scale and its depth was 210 kilometer with epicenter at Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan.

A spokesman of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that the authority is in constant contact with the administration of all districts and so far they have not received any information about any human or property loss.

He said that the control room of the authority is fully operational and in case of any unpleasant incident, the people can give information on the helpline number 1700.