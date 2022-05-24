High intensity earthquake jolts KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :A high intensity earthquake jolted metropolis and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday noon.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake was of 5.

3 magnitudes at the Richter scale and its depth was 170 kilometer with epicenter at Hindu Kush Region.

A spokesman of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that the authority is in constant contact with the administration of all districts and so far they have not any information about any human or property loss.