High-intensity landmine defused

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The Bomb Disposal Squad defused a high-intensity Indian-made anti-tank landmine recovered from a local Nullah Dek near village Hanjli-Mehtabpur Pasroor here on Sunday.

Local senior officials said that the landmine weighed 12 Pounds, which reached here from India in the recent flood waters.

Some locals spotted the landmine and informed the local police.

The police and the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot and defused it.