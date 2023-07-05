High-level Azerbaijan defence delegation calls on Israr Tareen

A high-level defence delegation of Azerbaijan, headed by Khalid Ahadov, Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan called on Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen in his office at Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ):A high-level defence delegation of Azerbaijan, headed by Khalid Ahadov, Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan called on Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen in his office at Rawalpindi.

The minister welcomed the delegation and appreciated the brotherly feelings of the Azerbaijan government for Pakistan on all international forums, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations.

He said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country, strictly believing in the policy of peaceful co-existence with all.

He reiterated that Pakistan's commitment to peace was evident through its major contribution to UN peace efforts in war-torn countries in different parts of the world.

The minister also expressed Pakistan's strong desire to broaden and strengthen its partnership with Azerbaijan in all fields.

Khalid Ahadov thanked the Pakistan government for the warm hospitality extended to the delegation and for providing the opportunity to discuss various avenues of cooperation.