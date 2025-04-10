Open Menu

High-level Chinese Delegation Visits NUST To Discuss Avenues Of Academic Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:34 PM

The NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) hosted a high-level Chinese delegation at the university’s main campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) hosted a high-level Chinese delegation at the university’s main campus.

The visit was aimed at exploring avenues of academic collaboration between NUST and China’s leading universities, research institutions, think tanks, and policy centers.

Director NIPS, Mr Amir Yaqub moderated the session, particularly highlighting the cultural dimension of cooperation between the two countries.

In his opening remarks, NUST Pro-Rector Planning and Resources, Mr. Muhammad Arif Malik warmly welcomed the delegation and emphasised the importance of deepening academic collaboration between Pakistan and China.

The delegation was led by Deputy Director General, Information Center, International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Mr. Lei Xin.

In his remarks, he underscored the significance of the visit, highlighting China’s commitment to deepening academic, cultural, and people-to people ties with Pakistan.

Director General NIPS, Dr. Ashfaque Hasan Khan reaffirmed the time-tested friendship between the two countries, mentioning the enduring strategic partnership in various areas of mutual interest.

He appreciated the support of Minister Counsellor, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Islamabad, Yang Nuo for arranging the visit.

Director Marketing and Communications, NUST, Ms. Maria Qadri delivered a comprehensive presentation on the NUST knowledge eco-system, the university’s international engagement, ongoing collaborations with Chinese universities, strong research ecosystem, global standing, and its growing role as a regional hub for knowledge exchange. She also identified potential areas of cooperation.

One of the key highlights of the visit was an interactive session between the Chinese delegation and the faculty and students from NUST School of Social Sciences & Humanities (S3H) and NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability (CIPS).

The discussion was primarily focused on joint initiatives, and possible student and scholars exchange programs.

Later, the delegation was given a guided tour of the NUST campus, providing a glimpse into the university’s state-of-the-art academic and research facilities, and the robust innovation ecosystem.

