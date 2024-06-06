High-level Christian delegation meets with DPO Okara

(@FahadShabbir)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A high-level delegation of Christian leaders, led by Roman Catholic Church Administrator Abid Tanveer, met with DPO Okara Tariq Aziz Sandhu at his office on Wednesday.

As per details, the 17-member delegation discussed the importance of promoting interfaith harmony to realize Quaid-e-Azam's vision of a united and progressive Pakistan.

The DPO emphasized that islam is a religion of peace and that there is no place for intolerance and extremism in an Islamic society.

Members of the Christian community praised Okara Police for their efforts in reducing crime and providing a safe environment for minorities in the district.

