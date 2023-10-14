High-level committee evaluates LHC orders in Hassan Muawiya case

A high-level committee, devised by the prime minister to assess the, on Saturday held a meeting in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to review progress on the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders in the Hassan Muawiya case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) A high-level committee, devised by the prime minister to assess the, on Saturday held a meeting in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to review progress on the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders in the Hassan Muawiya case.

The meeting, chaired by the Minister for Interior, Sarfraz Bugti, included key representatives from the religious affairs, law, foreign affairs, education, and information and broadcasting ministries, along with members from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, provincial chief secretaries, and law enforcement agencies.

Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti emphasized the importance of ensuring that all provinces fully implement court rulings to maintain the rule of law. He directed the law enforcement agencies, particularly the Punjab Police to ensure that unregistered publishers and those involved in the unauthorized dissemination of non-Muslim or defamatory Quranic texts face immediate legal actions.

He said the non-Muslim community should be more effectively informed about the laws related to the respect and sanctity of the Holy Quran.

He made it clear that Pakistani Ahmadis were a minority community, and they must be informed about the relevant laws as no one was allowed to interfere with the law on any ground.

He said the protection of every minority population living in the country must also be ensured. He expressed his anger over the non-participation of the Inspector General, Punjab in the meeting.

Religious Affairs Minister, Aneeq Ahmed, reiterated that faith and love for the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) could not be separated from a Muslim's heart. He stressed that all provinces should collaborate to establish the writ of the state in line with court orders. He said every province should submit their progress reports to facilitate court proceedings.

Minister Aneeq said according to the Constitution, Ahmadis were non-Muslims, and they were not allowed to build their worship places like mosques. He directed to take immediate legal actions against unauthorized publishers of the Holy Quran and make all ‘Quran Boards’ of provinces more active in their roles.

In the meeting, the concerned bodies presented their progress reports on the Lahore High Court's directives on accurate printing of the text and translation of the Holy Quran and informed the committee that several cases had been registered against violators of the law, dozens of offending websites on Google had been shut down and immediate legal action was being taken against such websites and publishers.