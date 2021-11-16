High level committee reviewed proposed traffic plan for Peshawar

A high level committee in its fourth consecutive meeting held here under the chairmanship of Minister for Finance KP Taimur Salim Jhagra and Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash Tuesday reviewed Peshawar Traffic Plan presented by Peshawar Development Authority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :A high level committee in its fourth consecutive meeting held here under the chairmanship of Minister for Finance KP Taimur Salim Jhagra and Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash Tuesday reviewed Peshawar Traffic Plan presented by Peshawar Development Authority.

PDA presented statistics of the vehicles at three main points of the city and said that the numbers of vehicles are more than the capacity of roads, adding that parking is a big issue for the city.

The committee members proposed an autonomous traffic management unit to identify and remove hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

Speaking on the occasion Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra said that the solution to smooth flow of traffic lies in simple engineering and construction of parking places especially in commercial plazas.

KP Minister Kamran Bangash said that traffic management should be handed over to PDA and there should be lane marking on roads.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, CCPO Peshawar Abbas Ehsan, DG PDA Ammara Khan, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mehmood, Traffic Incharge Abbas Majeed and representatives of Transit Peshawar and line departments.

The committee decided to finalize proposals in next meeting which would later be presented to KP Chief Minister for the approval. It also decided to impose newly proposed fined over traffic violations from next year.