UrduPoint.com

High Level Committee Reviewed Proposed Traffic Plan For Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:29 PM

High level committee reviewed proposed traffic plan for Peshawar

A high level committee in its fourth consecutive meeting held here under the chairmanship of Minister for Finance KP Taimur Salim Jhagra and Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash Tuesday reviewed Peshawar Traffic Plan presented by Peshawar Development Authority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :A high level committee in its fourth consecutive meeting held here under the chairmanship of Minister for Finance KP Taimur Salim Jhagra and Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash Tuesday reviewed Peshawar Traffic Plan presented by Peshawar Development Authority.

PDA presented statistics of the vehicles at three main points of the city and said that the numbers of vehicles are more than the capacity of roads, adding that parking is a big issue for the city.

The committee members proposed an autonomous traffic management unit to identify and remove hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

Speaking on the occasion Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra said that the solution to smooth flow of traffic lies in simple engineering and construction of parking places especially in commercial plazas.

KP Minister Kamran Bangash said that traffic management should be handed over to PDA and there should be lane marking on roads.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, CCPO Peshawar Abbas Ehsan, DG PDA Ammara Khan, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mehmood, Traffic Incharge Abbas Majeed and representatives of Transit Peshawar and line departments.

The committee decided to finalize proposals in next meeting which would later be presented to KP Chief Minister for the approval. It also decided to impose newly proposed fined over traffic violations from next year.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles Traffic From

Recent Stories

Pak ranking in 'The Economist Global Food Security ..

Pak ranking in 'The Economist Global Food Security Index' has improved: SACM

28 seconds ago
 1922 Amilcar oldest in car show held

1922 Amilcar oldest in car show held

30 seconds ago
 Ch Sarwar, Mashaal Malik stress early resolution o ..

Ch Sarwar, Mashaal Malik stress early resolution of Kashmir issue

31 seconds ago
 French skier Theaux out of Olympics with multiple ..

French skier Theaux out of Olympics with multiple fractures

33 seconds ago
 Orientation session held to give awareness on Gree ..

Orientation session held to give awareness on Green Campus initiative of Islamia ..

4 minutes ago
 MDA releases first four months recovery statistics ..

MDA releases first four months recovery statistics of town planning directorate

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.