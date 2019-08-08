UrduPoint.com
High Level Consultative Meeting Discusses National Water Policy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:58 PM

High level consultative meeting discusses National Water Policy

In light of instructions issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal government has sought suggestions and proposals from the provinces to ensure proper utilization of water resources for human consumption, agriculture purposes, power generation and conservation of this precious asset for next generations under implementation of National Water Policy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :In light of instructions issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal government has sought suggestions and proposals from the provinces to ensure proper utilization of water resources for human consumption, agriculture purposes, power generation and conservation of this precious asset for next generations under implementation of National Water Policy.

With regard to implementation on National Water Policy, a consultative meeting was held here at a local hotel by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that was attended by Chief Secretary, Shehzad Bangash, Federal Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, Muhammad Ashraf, Joint Secretary Meher Ali Shah, Secretary Agriculture Israr Khan, Secretary Irrigation Daud Khan, Secretary P&D Shah Mehmood, Secretary Public Health Engineering Behramand Khan, former Secretary Irrigation and team leader WCAP Engineer Naeem Khan and officers of concerned departments.

Federal Secretary Muhammad Ashraf and Joint Secretary Meher Ali Shah briefed the participants regarding set goals and objectives of National Water Policy and stressed upon making the suggestions of the provinces a part of the policy.

Additional Chief Secretary said "the time once passed will never come back and same is in the case of water which once wasted cannot be regained. We are wasting the water relentlessly which is a great gift bestowed to humans".

He said the KP government has initiated numerous projects in water sector including in erstwhile FATA that includes Diamer Bhasha Dam and Kurram Tangi Dam. He said all the stakeholders have to work together in the larger interest of the country.

Secretary Irrigation Daud Khan, Secretary Agriculture Israr Khan and Secretary PHE Behramand Khan presented different suggestions with regard to implementation of National Water Policy and apprise the meeting regarding steps being taken by the provincial government towards this end.

The meeting was told that the provincial government has initiated expeditious work on one of largest water resource project, Gomal Zam Dam which not only beneficial for humans but also for wildlife. This project, he said would also generate electricity.

Former Secretary Irrigation, Engineer Naeem Khan presented valuable suggestions regarding storage of water and its proper utilization. He also informed about ongoing water resources projects.

He stressed upon taking all stakeholders into confidence for devising a proper strategy on water resources and implementation of National Water Policy.

He said after holding of meeting at Lahore and Peshawar such consultative meetings would also be held in other cities of the country. He said the experts with distinctive performance in meetings will be presented with shields.

