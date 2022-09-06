UrduPoint.com

High Level Decision To Be Taken Against Imran For Creating Rift Among High Ranking Officials: Nisar Khuhro

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 12:33 AM

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranking officials: Nisar Khuhro

A senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Nisar Khuhro on Monday said that a high level decision would be taken against Imran Khan for creating rift among high ranking officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Nisar Khuhro on Monday said that a high level decision would be taken against Imran Khan for creating rift among high ranking officials.

Pakistan Armed forces had played vital role in fighting war on terror, he said while talking to a private television channel. Imran Khan is promoting negative agenda, he said adding that Imran Khan was removed through no-confidence move.

He said that Imran Khan was bound to play role as opposition leader.

He revealed that leaders of PTI were attending the Senate session but absent from the National Assembly session.

In reply to a question about using dubious language against high ranking officials of security institutions, he said that there is someone who is dictating Imran Khan to malign national institutions.

To a question about early elections as demanded by PTI, he said that next elections would be conducted as per schedule.

