High-level Defence Delegation Of Kazakhstan Visits Ministry Of Defence Production

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :A high-level Defence Delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Vice Minister of Kazakhstan, BEISPEKOV Azamat visited the Ministry of Defence Production here on Wednesday.

The delegation called on Secretary of Defence Production, Lt Gen (R) Humayun Aziz and also held a meeting to explore avenues for enhancing defence cooperation between the two countries, a news release said.

The two sides emphasized the importance of implementation of the agreement on military-technical cooperation and possible collaboration between the two countries.

The Vice Minister of Kazakhstan on behalf of the delegation thanked Secretary Defence Production for the hospitality and emphasized on cooperation between the two countries on regional and international forums in the future.

