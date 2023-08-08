Open Menu

High-level Delegation Assesses Progress Of EWS In Hunza

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 09:18 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing construction of Early Warning System (EWS) base platforms in the vulnerable region of Hunza.

The delegation comprising Zameer Abbas, Secretary Information and IT Department, GB , Kamal Uddin Qamar, Director General of Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), and Abdul Basit, Provincial Coordinator GLOF-II in GB.

The visit aimed to evaluate the development status of the Early Warning System, which is crucial in strengthening disaster preparedness and risk reduction efforts in the disaster-prone areas of Hunza.

During the inspection, DG GBDMA, Kamal Qamar, reiterated the significance of establishing an effective early warning system to safeguard lives and properties in the region.

DG GBDMA further shared positive updates regarding the collaboration with the GLOF-II project, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Through this partnership, significant progress has been achieved. The layout for the snout RL (river level) Shisper has been completed, and civil work is currently underway.

Additionally, layout preparations have been finalized for ARG Ultar, and civil construction has commenced at the site. The dedication and collaborative efforts of GBDMA, and GLOF-II project reflect the commitment to enhancing disaster management capabilities in the region, utilizing advanced technologies and international support.

The authorities acknowledge the importance of proactive measures and timely warnings to mitigate the impact of potential natural disasters, ensuring the safety and welfare of the residents in Gilgit Baltistan, particularly in the vulnerable areas of Hunza.

More Stories From Pakistan