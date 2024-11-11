- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- High level delegation from West African Countries studies BISP initiatives and impacts
High Level Delegation From West African Countries Studies BISP Initiatives And Impacts
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM
A high level delegation from West African Countries Monday visited Benazir Income Support programme (BISP) headquarters to learn from the social protection initiatives implemented under this largest programme and its impacts on the marginalized segments
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A high level delegation from West African Countries Monday visited Benazir Income Support programme (BISP) headquarters to learn from the social protection initiatives implemented under this largest programme and its impacts on the marginalized segments.
The delegation was welcomed by the Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, and Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad.
The delegation belonged from Burkina Faso, Mali, Senegal, and Niger.
The delegation is on a four-day study tour from November 11 to 14, 2024, in collaboration with the World Food Program and the World Bank, aiming to learn from BISP’s initiatives in social protection for disadvantaged sections of society.
In her welcoming remarks, Chairperson Rubina Khalid described BISP as Pakistan’s flagship social protection program, inspired by the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and launched in 2008 by then-President Asif Ali Zardari. She explained that BISP uniquely identifies 9.3 million low-income women across Pakistan using the CNIC system. The female head of each eligible household is entitled to financial assistance, with Form ‘B’ made mandatory for program registration.
During the briefing, Senator Rubina Khalid expressed optimism about the tour, noting that it will be mutually beneficial for Pakistan and the visiting countries.
She highlighted the importance of sharing experiences in socio-economic upliftment and said BISP looks forward to building upon this relationship in the future.
Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, emphasized that the focus of the study tour would be on the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) database of eligible households and BISP’s payment system.
The delegation will also visit the Benazir One Window Center and BISP field offices for a firsthand view of BISP operations.
Mrs. Colonel Assa Badiallo Toure, Minister of Health and Social Development from Mali, and Mr. Amedee BAMOUNI, Permanent Secretary of the National Council for Social Protection from Burkina Faso, thanked Pakistan and BISP for organizing the study tour.
They expressed keen interest in learning from BISP’s expertise in social protection and its impact on marginalized segments of society.
Recent Stories
Chief of Australian Army lauds Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism
Pakistan’s climate delegation arrives in Baku for COP29,
Realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 Pro and realme 13 Hype – Fan ..
Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan
“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Discounts Up to PKR10,000!”
The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Sa ..
Philippines' FDI net inflows drop by 14.5. pct in August
PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders
PM joins Muslim world leaders at Arab-Islamic Summit to press for Gaza ceasefire
U19 players to undergo skills, fitness camp at Karachi
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomes AP ..
Paris agreement climate goals 'in great peril', warns UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief of Australian Army lauds Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s climate delegation arrives in Baku for COP29,9 minutes ago
-
88 POs nabbed last week15 minutes ago
-
AWT Gohar Campus Mansehra organizes introductory session for healthcare services15 minutes ago
-
Role of Parliament vital to tackle challenges: Gilani15 minutes ago
-
Relief commissioner chairs meeting on disaster management25 minutes ago
-
Exhibition ‘The Magic of Pastels’ opens at PNCA25 minutes ago
-
Kissan conventions being held to improve wheat acreage, yield25 minutes ago
-
Syed Asghar Shah's annual Urs celebrations commenced25 minutes ago
-
Australian Army Chief calls on COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir25 minutes ago
-
Man killed over property dispute; two arrested35 minutes ago
-
Three kilns sealed35 minutes ago