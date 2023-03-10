UrduPoint.com

High Level Delegation Meets Iranian Consul General

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer visited the Iranian Consulate along with a high-level delegation.

The delegation included Secretary Industry and Commerce Ehsan Bhatta, Secretary Agriculture, Special Secretary Agriculture, Commissioner Lahore and CEO Punjab board of Investment & Trade Jalal Hasan. Provincial Minister of Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer and the delegation met Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahed Far.

During the meeting, bilateral trade relations and provision of relief in the holy month of Ramadan was discussed.

Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer said that the Punjab government had prepared a comprehensive plan to provide relief to the people during the month of Ramadan.

Consul General Mehran Movahed Far said that they were ready for all kinds of support to provide relief to their Muslim brothers during Ramadan Mubarak."We are keen to import meat from Punjab and for this purpose the support of Punjab government is required".

CEO PBIT Jalal Hasan said that Punjab Investment Board will play its effective role in trade with Iran

