UrduPoint.com

High-level Delegation Of Austria Arrives In Islamabad Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 16, 2022 | 01:03 PM

High-level delegation of Austria arrives in Islamabad today

The Austrian Foreign Minister will hold delegation talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to review the whole range of bilateral matters as well as discuss regional and global issues of importance

ISLALAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2022) Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg arrives in Islamabad on Wednesday on a four-day visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Austrian Foreign Minister will be accompanied by a business delegation.

During his visit, the Austrian Foreign Minister will hold delegation talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to review the whole range of bilateral matters as well as discuss regional and global issues of importance.

The Austrian Foreign Minister is also expected to meet other dignitaries during his visit.

A business roundtable is being organized where Austrian and Pakistani businessmen will get an opportunity to discuss prospective business opportunities.

The Austrian Foreign Minister would also undertake a visit to Lahore.

The two countries have longstanding, cordial relations with growing cooperation in diverse fields.

The visit of Austrian Foreign Minister to Pakistan is expected to impart further impetus to the multifaceted Pakistan-Austria relationship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Business Visit Austria

Recent Stories

Peace talks more 'realistic', says Ukraine preside ..

Peace talks more 'realistic', says Ukraine president; Biden to visit NATO

15 minutes ago
 Special powers being given to Rangers, Police, FC: ..

Special powers being given to Rangers, Police, FC: Sheikh Rasheed

33 minutes ago
 The Med gets first offshore wind farm as Italy vow ..

The Med gets first offshore wind farm as Italy vows energy revolution

33 minutes ago
 Exports increase 32.77% to Rs3.520 trillion in fir ..

Exports increase 32.77% to Rs3.520 trillion in first 8 months of FY22

35 minutes ago
 'Scrappy' England beat India to keep World Cup hop ..

'Scrappy' England beat India to keep World Cup hopes alive

35 minutes ago
 Rukhshanda Naz takes oath as provincial ombudspers ..

Rukhshanda Naz takes oath as provincial ombudsperson

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>