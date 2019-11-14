High-level delegation of Communist Party China visits Central Secretariat PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A high-level delegation from the Communist Party of China Thursday paid special visit to the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and met PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee.

According to press release issued here, the cooperation between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Chinese Communist Party was accelerating as a high level delegation included top Chinese Communist Party officials, Chinese embassy officials and political development experts met PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee.

The delegation was led by Chen Junqing, Vice Chairman of Jiangxi Provincial Committee of People's Political Consultative Conference. Chen Junqing said that his party gave importance to its cooperation with PTI as it had tremendous vision for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. He said that the cooperation between both parties would bring the two countries closer.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Chief Organizer Saif ullah Khan Nyazee stated that Chinese Communist Party had achieved tremendous success in terms of party development, good governance and dealing with menace of corruption.

He said that the role of Chinese Communist Party in achieving economic excellence could never be discounted.

He further added that PTI was deeply interested in learning from China's success in all three areas including party development, better governance and rooting out corruption.

A documentary film about Jiangxi Province was also shown during the meeting.

The delegates invited the PTI Chief Organizer Saif ullah Khan Nyazee to visit China and share his political expertise.

The PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee accepted the China visit offer and thanked the delegation for their visit. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee paid tributes to the workers of the Insaaf Student Federation(ISF).

PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee in his special message on the Insaaf Students Federation 12th foundation day congratulated the students and activists of the Insaaf Students Federation. He paid homage to the millions of youth who have faced a lot of hardships with strong resilience and patience during the course of this political journey. He said that PTI had indeed come a long way today since 2007 when only a handful of young people were part of the party.

He said that the sapling in form of ISF planted 12 years ago had grown into a rich tree, providing both shade and fruit to the nation.

He further said that the youth struggle under the leadership of Party Chairman Imran Khan has reached an important point in history today.

Highlighting the resolve of PTI, he concluded that, the day was not far when our dream about establishing a true Islamic Welfare State, inspired by the very Principles of Riyasat e Madina would be materialized.