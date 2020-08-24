High-Level Delegation of Taliban Leaves for Pakistan to Discuss Regional Issues- Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) A delegation of the Taliban movement, led by its Deputy Political Director Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has left for Pakistan, where it is set to discuss the latest developments regarding the Afghan peace process, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Sunday.

"A high-level delegation from the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by its Deputy Political Director and Head of the Political Office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, left for Pakistan today at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

According to the spokesman, the delegation will hold talks with senior Pakistani officials on the latest developments regarding the Afghan peace process, Afghan refugees in Pakistan, as well as the facilitation of public movement and trade between the two neighboring countries, among other issues.

The spokesman added that in the near future, Taliban delegations would pay visits to other countries.