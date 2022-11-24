High-level delegation to visit Russia to acquire gas, oil, NA told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :A high-power delegation constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon visit Russia to negotiate any possibility of long-term cooperation to acquire gas and oil, Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum Division Hamid Hameed said Thursday.

Responding to question of legislators during Question Hour, he said right now Russia had not offered to supply gas to Pakistan.

He, however, said the government of Pakistan had written a letter to Russian authorities on last month, conveying interest to the Russian side to procure two to three cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the month of December 2022 and January next year at discounted price and deferred payment facility.

He said the Russian side had expressed its inability to provide the same for these months.

Replying to another question, Hamid Hameed said that 229 fields were producing oil and gas in the country. He said that a total of 16 new reservoirs of oil and gas were discovered during the last year. He said that some blocks for exploration of oil and gas under sea would be offered for auction next year.