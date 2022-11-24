UrduPoint.com

High-level Delegation To Visit Russia To Acquire Gas, Oil, NA Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 09:31 PM

High-level delegation to visit Russia to acquire gas, oil, NA told

A high-power delegation constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon visit Russia to negotiate any possibility of long-term cooperation to acquire gas and oil, Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum Division Hamid Hameed said Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :A high-power delegation constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon visit Russia to negotiate any possibility of long-term cooperation to acquire gas and oil, Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum Division Hamid Hameed said Thursday.

Responding to question of legislators during Question Hour, he said right now Russia had not offered to supply gas to Pakistan.

He, however, said the government of Pakistan had written a letter to Russian authorities on last month, conveying interest to the Russian side to procure two to three cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the month of December 2022 and January next year at discounted price and deferred payment facility.

He said the Russian side had expressed its inability to provide the same for these months.

Replying to another question, Hamid Hameed said that 229 fields were producing oil and gas in the country. He said that a total of 16 new reservoirs of oil and gas were discovered during the last year. He said that some blocks for exploration of oil and gas under sea would be offered for auction next year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Russia Oil Visit Same Price January December Gas Government

Recent Stories

UNOPS for capacity building to ensure rule of law ..

UNOPS for capacity building to ensure rule of law in various departments

25 seconds ago
 Putin, Iraqi Prime Minister Positively Assess Work ..

Putin, Iraqi Prime Minister Positively Assess Work Within OPEC+

27 seconds ago
 Oil Supply Via Druzhba Pipeline to Slovakia Interr ..

Oil Supply Via Druzhba Pipeline to Slovakia Interrupted Due to Power Outages - R ..

28 seconds ago
 Performance on Iqbal's poetry mesmerizes audience

Performance on Iqbal's poetry mesmerizes audience

35 seconds ago
 Meeting of LDA City Supervisory Committee held

Meeting of LDA City Supervisory Committee held

6 minutes ago
 Punjab CM's message on 7th death anniversary of Ma ..

Punjab CM's message on 7th death anniversary of Maryam Mukhtiar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.