High level delegation visit Taxila Museum

A distinguished delegation visited the ancient city of Taxila, renowned for its rich archaeological heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A distinguished delegation visited the ancient city of Taxila, renowned for its rich archaeological heritage.

The group included members of Dortmund University's Spatial Planning Faculty, led by project head Prof. Dr. Dietwald Gruehn, along with Dr Bryee Timothy Lawrence, Dr Muhammad Ryan, Prof. Dr. Syed Komail Tayebi, President and Professor of International Economics at the ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF); Dr. Shakir Mahmood Mayoo, Chairman of the CRP Department, UET Lahore; Dr. Syeda Zahra Zamani from Isfahan University; Dr. Hania Arif from Lahore College for Women University; and Hafiza Saba islam.

The visit, hosted by GRCP/C2D in partnership with Shehersaaz, was warmly welcomed at the Taxila Museum by representatives from both organizations, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The GRCP/C2D team included Riaz Ahmed, Project Coordinator, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sculptor, Sohail Ahmed, Manager Communications, Malick Ushtar, Manager Tours, and Iftikhar Uddin Siddiqui, Manager PR and Community. Policy Advisor Kashif Hamid also joined the delegation.

Representing Shehersaaz was Abdul Shakoor Sindhu, Chairman, and Ms. Anahita Sajjad, Research Communication & Network Coordinator.

The delegation began their tour at the Taxila Museum, where they were joined by Anjum Dara, Deputy Director/ Museum Incharge, and Ms. Humaira, Curator, Taxila Museum. The GRCP representatives briefed the visitors on their ongoing initiatives to preserve and promote the cultural and archaeological heritage of the Gandhara Civilization.

They highlighted the Gandhara Resource Center Pakistan’s mission to foster education, research, and cultural exchange. Operating under the umbrella of C2D, a non-profit organization, GRCP is dedicated to sustainable development and the preservation of Pakistan’s cultural legacy.

The visit continued to the Julian Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Taxila’s most significant landmarks. The monastery offers insights into ancient Buddhist monastic life, showcasing stupas, monks’ quarters, and its iconic central courtyard. The site underscored the historical and cultural significance of the Gandhara region.

During the visit, discussions revealed that Dortmund University's Spatial Planning Faculty and UET Lahore’s CRP Department are jointly implementing a three-year DAAD-funded project titled Planning in Germany and Pakistan. This collaboration emphasizes the importance of cultural exchange and academic partnerships in fostering development.

The event, organized by GRCP/C2D in partnership with Shehersaaz, demonstrated the transformative power of cultural tourism in fostering peace and promoting Pakistan’s rich heritage on a global stage. It also showcased Pakistan as a safe and welcoming destination for international travelers, contributing to socio-economic growth through local businesses and tourism services.