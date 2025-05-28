High Level Delegation Visits North Waziristan And Bannu, Review Security Situation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 08:50 PM
A high-level government delegation led by Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif visited Miran Shah, North Waziristan and Bannu and assess overall security situation
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) A high-level government delegation led by Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif visited Miran Shah, North Waziristan and Bannu and assess overall security situation.
The delegation included Provincial Minister Pakhtun Yar, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah, Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed and other senior officials. The visit was conducted on special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur.
During the visit, civil and military officials provided a comprehensive briefing on the security situation in North Waziristan and surrounding areas. The delegation also paid homage at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered prayers for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs. A guard of honour was presented by the police on this occasion.
The delegation held discussions with local tribal elders on state of peace and security in the region. Barrister Dr. Saif emphasized the vital role of tribal leaders and local communities in maintaining peace and stated that the government highly values their involvement. He reiterated that local communities are being taken into confidence to ensure sustainable peace and long-term stability.
He further stated that establishing peace in the merged districts remains a top priority of the provincial government and added that sustainable development is not possible without peace.
“The ultimate goal is to bring these districts at par with the rest of the province,” he added. He also underscored the importance of the youth and tribal elders in ensuring lasting peace and urged them to play an active role.
The delegation was also briefed on key areas of development including infrastructure, healthcare, education and youth employment.
Following the North Waziristan visit, the delegation led by Barrister Dr. Saif proceeded to Bannu, where they attended briefings from Commissioner Bannu and senior police officials on security and public issues. The delegation also met with tribal elders representing various communities in Bannu.
Meetings were held with prominent local leaders including former Senator Baz Muhammad, Member Provincial Assembly Adnan Khan and other elders from the Bannu City as well as leaders from the Wazir tribe.
The elders briefed the government delegation on the challenges faced by the area. The delegation also listened to public grievances and assured that their concerns would be addressed at the highest level.
Barrister Dr. Saif said that the Chief Minister had previously visited Bannu and that the current high-level visit was also conducted under his direct guidance. He stressed that resolving public issues at the community level is a key priority of the provincial government.
