High-level Delegation Visits Religious Celebrations Of Sikh Community At Punja Sahib
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) A high level delegation comprising senior officers, headed by Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem , Chairman National Rahmatul lil Aalameen WA Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA), with the President, Director of Sir Syed education Foundation, Pakistan,Mr.Tahir Durrani,Qazi Zahoor ul Haq, and Mr. Zulfiqar Hayat Khan, visited the religious celebrations of the Sikh community at Punja Sahib, Hassanabdal, on the Besakhi Festival.
The delegation attended the main event of the festival. At the end of the event, the Chairman National Rahmatul lil Aalameen WA Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority NRKNA, along with his delegation, distributed gifts among the leading personalities of the Sikh community.
Earlier, the Punjab Minority Minister, Sardar Ramesh Singh Aurora, welcomed the delegation and appreciated the participation of the delegation from such a very important organization of international repute. The Chairman of the of the NRKNA, while expressing his views, stated that the participation of the delegation is a message from the Pakistani society that we have respect, and regard for all segments of the society, irrespective of their belongings, and have tolerance for each other.
This is also a source that says everyone has the freedom of worship according to their faith. The arrangements and cooperation of the local administration were also appreciated by the head of delegation.
The participation of the delegation from the National Rahmatul lil Aalameen WA Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority has been viewed as a very good will gesture by the Sikh community as well as by the Muslim community at large.
This step of participation has been encouraging for the Sikh community participating in festivals, as expressed by them, and an important source to highlight the goodwill of Pakistan at large across the world.
This is a step towards firm and effective interfaith harmony that needs to be taken with zealous mission in all such kinds of events of minorities, so that, tolerance and respect for each other be imperative and integrated for the effectiveness and well-determined role of the society of Pakistan to be played and acknowledged by the international community at large.
