High-level flood in Chenab River, protective measures intensified

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Chenab River is experiencing a high-level flood near Chiniot while the divisional, district and police administrations have intensified their efforts to protect lives and property of the citizens.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan accompanied by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar paid third consecutive visit to Chiniot within two days to underscore seriousness of the situation and commitment of the government for on-ground monitoring of flood situation.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal and District Police Officer (DPO) Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed briefed the Divisional Commissioner and RPO about the condition of protective embankments.

The Commissioner and RPO visited Qazian Harl, TDCP and other protective embankments where they carried out a detailed inspection of the structures to ensure their strength against rising water level.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan and RPO Zeeshan Asghar also inspected the flood relief camp established at Government Islamia College Tehsil Chowk. They reviewed the facilities being provided to displaced families and assured that no compromise would be made in delivering necessary relief and services to flood-affected people. They said that all available resources are being mobilized to protect the people as public welfare is top priority of the administration.

They expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made so far but directed the staff of relief camp to remain alert and responsive to the evolving flood situation.