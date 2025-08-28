High-level Flood In Chenab River, Protective Measures Intensified
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 10:48 PM
Chenab River is experiencing a high-level flood near Chiniot while the divisional, district and police administrations have intensified their efforts to protect lives and property of the citizens
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Chenab River is experiencing a high-level flood near Chiniot while the divisional, district and police administrations have intensified their efforts to protect lives and property of the citizens.
Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan accompanied by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar paid third consecutive visit to Chiniot within two days to underscore seriousness of the situation and commitment of the government for on-ground monitoring of flood situation.
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal and District Police Officer (DPO) Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed briefed the Divisional Commissioner and RPO about the condition of protective embankments.
The Commissioner and RPO visited Qazian Harl, TDCP and other protective embankments where they carried out a detailed inspection of the structures to ensure their strength against rising water level.
Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan and RPO Zeeshan Asghar also inspected the flood relief camp established at Government Islamia College Tehsil Chowk. They reviewed the facilities being provided to displaced families and assured that no compromise would be made in delivering necessary relief and services to flood-affected people. They said that all available resources are being mobilized to protect the people as public welfare is top priority of the administration.
They expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made so far but directed the staff of relief camp to remain alert and responsive to the evolving flood situation.
Recent Stories
JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Dictator’s system as dubbed by ..
NLPD hosts grand event “Pak-China Dostana Talukat: Khatati ke Ainay Mein”
CII promotes senior officials in research wing to strengthen policy advisory rol ..
High-level flood in Chenab River, protective measures intensified
Over 51,129 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency
Govt. ensuring robust relief operations in flood-hit areas: Khawaja Asif
Dengue outbreak worsens in Havelian, surrounding areas
Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) partners with SEED Ventures to empower y ..
FOSPAH Rules: Invasive CCTV surveillance amounts to workplace harassment
Afghan Ph.D scholar defended his thesis
Consultancy firms urged to set up their offices in Faisalabad
Hot, humid weather to prevail; Heavy rains may trigger flash floods in upper par ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Dictator’s system as dubbed by ‘establishment’ ..2 minutes ago
-
CII promotes senior officials in research wing to strengthen policy advisory role1 minute ago
-
High-level flood in Chenab River, protective measures intensified1 minute ago
-
Over 51,129 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency1 minute ago
-
Govt. ensuring robust relief operations in flood-hit areas: Khawaja Asif1 minute ago
-
Dengue outbreak worsens in Havelian, surrounding areas1 minute ago
-
FOSPAH Rules: Invasive CCTV surveillance amounts to workplace harassment18 minutes ago
-
Afghan Ph.D scholar defended his thesis18 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur expresses solidarity with flood victims of Punja ..18 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar led committee deliberate on trans ..28 minutes ago
-
NA body expresses concern over use of narcotics in educational institutions28 minutes ago
-
Double murder:Father, son killed while resisting robbery14 minutes ago