Open Menu

High-level Flood In Chenab River, Protective Measures Intensified

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 10:48 PM

High-level flood in Chenab River, protective measures intensified

Chenab River is experiencing a high-level flood near Chiniot while the divisional, district and police administrations have intensified their efforts to protect lives and property of the citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Chenab River is experiencing a high-level flood near Chiniot while the divisional, district and police administrations have intensified their efforts to protect lives and property of the citizens.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan accompanied by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar paid third consecutive visit to Chiniot within two days to underscore seriousness of the situation and commitment of the government for on-ground monitoring of flood situation.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal and District Police Officer (DPO) Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed briefed the Divisional Commissioner and RPO about the condition of protective embankments.

The Commissioner and RPO visited Qazian Harl, TDCP and other protective embankments where they carried out a detailed inspection of the structures to ensure their strength against rising water level.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan and RPO Zeeshan Asghar also inspected the flood relief camp established at Government Islamia College Tehsil Chowk. They reviewed the facilities being provided to displaced families and assured that no compromise would be made in delivering necessary relief and services to flood-affected people. They said that all available resources are being mobilized to protect the people as public welfare is top priority of the administration.

They expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made so far but directed the staff of relief camp to remain alert and responsive to the evolving flood situation.

Recent Stories

JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Di ..

JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Dictator’s system as dubbed by ..

2 minutes ago
 NLPD hosts grand event “Pak-China Dostana Taluka ..

NLPD hosts grand event “Pak-China Dostana Talukat: Khatati ke Ainay Mein”

5 minutes ago
 CII promotes senior officials in research wing to ..

CII promotes senior officials in research wing to strengthen policy advisory rol ..

1 minute ago
 High-level flood in Chenab River, protective measu ..

High-level flood in Chenab River, protective measures intensified

1 minute ago
 Over 51,129 people rescued amidst ongoing flood em ..

Over 51,129 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency

1 minute ago
 Govt. ensuring robust relief operations in flood-h ..

Govt. ensuring robust relief operations in flood-hit areas: Khawaja Asif

1 minute ago
Dengue outbreak worsens in Havelian, surrounding a ..

Dengue outbreak worsens in Havelian, surrounding areas

1 minute ago
 Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) partners w ..

Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) partners with SEED Ventures to empower y ..

28 minutes ago
 FOSPAH Rules: Invasive CCTV surveillance amounts t ..

FOSPAH Rules: Invasive CCTV surveillance amounts to workplace harassment

18 minutes ago
 Afghan Ph.D scholar defended his thesis

Afghan Ph.D scholar defended his thesis

18 minutes ago
 Consultancy firms urged to set up their offices in ..

Consultancy firms urged to set up their offices in Faisalabad

18 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather to prevail; Heavy rains may tri ..

Hot, humid weather to prevail; Heavy rains may trigger flash floods in upper par ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan