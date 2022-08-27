High level flood in KP Rivers, PDMA warns people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) Saturday reported high level flood in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rivers including at Nowshera in Kabul River with the water flow at Nowshera is 2,92,639 cusecs besides a high level flood in the same at Warsak with the water flow at Warsak is 1,36,304 cusecs.

The PDMA also issued warnings to the people nearby and directed the district administration for preventive and precautionary measures in order to ensure safety to human lives and property.

There is a high level of flood in Panjkora River in Dir with the water flow at Dir point is 55,791 cusecs and high level flood at Swat Khwazakhela with the water flow reported by the irrigation department was 83, 85 cusecs besides witnessing moderate flood at Chakdara in Swat River.

The water flow at Chakdara was reported at around 68, 203 cusecs and a high level flood at Munda Headworks in Swat River and the water flow at Munda headworks recorded as 94, 144 cusecs, PDMA said.

There is a high level flood at Charsadda Road in Khayali River with the flow of the water recorded as 91,350 cusecs, high level flood at Kabul River Charsadda Adizai and the water flow at Adizai is 82, 300 cusecs, the report said.

Furthermore, the high level flood in Charsadda River in Jundi with the water flow recorded as 41, 541 cusecs and Indus River in high flood at Attock Khairabad and the water flow at Attock Khairabad was 6, 2000 cusecs, PDMA report said.