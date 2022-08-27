UrduPoint.com

High Level Flood In KP Rivers, PDMA Warns People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 03:10 PM

High level flood in KP Rivers, PDMA warns people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) Saturday reported high level flood in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rivers including at Nowshera in Kabul River with the water flow at Nowshera is 2,92,639 cusecs besides a high level flood in the same at Warsak with the water flow at Warsak is 1,36,304 cusecs.

The PDMA also issued warnings to the people nearby and directed the district administration for preventive and precautionary measures in order to ensure safety to human lives and property.

There is a high level of flood in Panjkora River in Dir with the water flow at Dir point is 55,791 cusecs and high level flood at Swat Khwazakhela with the water flow reported by the irrigation department was 83, 85 cusecs besides witnessing moderate flood at Chakdara in Swat River.

The water flow at Chakdara was reported at around 68, 203 cusecs and a high level flood at Munda Headworks in Swat River and the water flow at Munda headworks recorded as 94, 144 cusecs, PDMA said.

There is a high level flood at Charsadda Road in Khayali River with the flow of the water recorded as 91,350 cusecs, high level flood at Kabul River Charsadda Adizai and the water flow at Adizai is 82, 300 cusecs, the report said.

Furthermore, the high level flood in Charsadda River in Jundi with the water flow recorded as 41, 541 cusecs and Indus River in high flood at Attock Khairabad and the water flow at Attock Khairabad was 6, 2000 cusecs, PDMA report said.

Related Topics

Kabul Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water Swat Road Same Charsadda Nowshera Dir Attock

Recent Stories

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVI ..

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

1 hour ago
 UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditat ..

UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditation of New OIC Permanent Obser ..

1 hour ago
 META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in ..

META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in virtual session with Pakistan ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th August 2022

6 hours ago
 White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.