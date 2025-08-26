High level flood warning issue for Sutlej River : Rescue 1122

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Rescue 1122 sources on Tuesday said water flow level in Sutlej River was increasing and warning for high level flood had been issued.

The sources told APP that the rescue teams were on high alert to evacuate the people from flood affected areas to safer places.

The water flow level had increased to 950,00 cusecs in the river, they added.

They said the rescue teams had shifted 2281 people and 1068 cattle to safer places on emergency basis, adding the water flow in the river was expected to touch 250,000 cusecs.

The sources said the district administration had set up flood relief camp at Check Post , Talwar in Shikhpuranu area.

