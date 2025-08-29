High-level flood wave in River Sutlej expected to enter South Punjab on Sept 1

(@FahadShabbir)

A high-level flood wave in the River Sutlej is expected to enter South Punjab on September 1

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A high-level flood wave in the River Sutlej is expected to enter South Punjab on September 1.

Authorities are actively working to ensure the evacuation of people from low-lying areas and have enlisted the services of private boats to aid in the effort.

The Bahawalpur Irrigation Zone has established 24 flood-watching camps to monitor the water levels in the river. A review meeting on flood preparedness in the Bahawalpur Division was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani.

The meeting was attended by Bahawalpur Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen, Special Secretary Communication and Works Aftab Pirzada, while Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Parvez joined via video link from flood-affected areas. Bahawalnagar Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhon also participated via video link. Additional Secretary Abdul Saboor Thakur and PSO Ghulam Sarwar were also present at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary emphasized that all available resources should be mobilized to protect lives and property. He added that, if necessary, machinery and manpower from flood-free districts will be deployed to the affected areas.

He stressed that no compromises should be made in evacuating people from low-lying regions, and coordinated arrangements must be made to provide food for affected families and fodder for their livestock.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Musarrat Jabeen briefed that flood relief camps have been established across all districts of the division. Heavy machinery has been stationed at Head Panjnad and Head Islam. She reported that water flow of up to 150,000 cusecs is expected to enter South Punjab through the Sutlej River, while the flow at Head Panjnad could range between 450,000 to 650,000 cusecs.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq informed that 98 villages have been affected by the flood so far, and over 100,000 livestock have been moved to safer locations. Twenty boats are currently being used for evacuation efforts. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan stated that the district can manage up to 800,000 cusecs of water without severe disruption. However, if the flow exceeds one million cusecs, assistance from the Pakistan Army may be required. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhon reported that all necessary medicines are available at the flood medical camps, and affected livestock are being provided with fodder and dry feed.